Paul Brown, 53, has been named locally as the man who died after a shocking machete attack that occurred in Omagh, County Tyrone on Sunday, October 16.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed on Monday that they had arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted on Monday afternoon in connection with the attack.

Police said they received a report minutes before midnight on Sunday that two men had been attacked outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area of Omagh.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service," PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said in a statement on Monday.

"Sadly, one of the men, aged 53, who had been administering first aid, died a short time later.

"Another man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand."

Caldwell said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and was in police custody.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was in the Slievecoole Park area or in any of the licensed premises in the Gortin Road area at the time of the attack to come forward.

Investigation continues to establish the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Omagh on Sunday night, October 16th. pic.twitter.com/B52IQxcXtT — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) October 17, 2022

A large area of Slievecoole Park and Mullaghmore Drive was cordoned off on Monday as police conducted forensic examinations of several scenes.

The investigation appears to center around several houses and a white car parked in the area, according to the BBC.

The Belfast Telegraph reports have since revealed that Brown's death is not believed to have been a direct result of a machete being used. A post-mortem is set to be conducted on Tuesday, October 18.

Brown's nephew Barry Brown told The Belfast Telegraph on Monday: “Paul lived in Omagh his whole life, everyone in the family is in massive shock.

“It’s not the type of thing you expect to happen, let alone in Omagh, and never mind to someone you know.

“This type of thing doesn’t happen around here.

“He was such a hard worker, both in the UK and across Ireland. He loved working on building sites for weeks at a time.”