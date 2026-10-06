Patrick 'Patsy' O'Sullivan, the Cork man missing since April 1992, has been located as deceased in another jurisdiction, Gardaí confirmed on Tuesday, October 6.

"The missing person, Patrick (Patsy) O’Sullivan, whose last known contact with his family was in Lombardstown, County Cork in April 1992, has been located," Gardaí said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí said it had been established that O'Sullivan was located as deceased in another jurisdiction, and that they have fully updated O'Sullivan's family on the identification.

An Garda Síochána said it is not in a position to provide any further detail, and thanked the media and public for their assistance.

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O'Sullivan appeal

The confirmation of O'Sullivan's location and passing comes nearly two years after Gardaí in Mallow, Co Cork issued a renewed appeal for information about the missing Irish man.

In the November 2024 appeal, Gardaí said that O’Sullivan’s last known contact with his family was in Lombardstown, Co Cork, in April 1992.

Patsy was 35 years old at the time. He was known to have often gone away to work for weeks at a time, in different locations, but would always maintain contact with his family and return periodically, Gardaí said in their appeal.

Patsy had been working as a chef in Killarney, Co Kerry and would visit his family at home in Lombardstown occasionally. He visited on the Easter Bank Holiday weekend in April 1992 and was due to return home again for a Christening a few weeks later, but failed to do so.

Patsy's disappearance was featured on RTÉ's Crimecall in November 2024 and again in June 2025.

Closure, but questions remain

Speaking with Cork's 96FM on Tuesday morning, Jerry O'Sullivan said his brother Patsy "died of natural causes" in the UK on July 5, 2024, adding that his brother had underlying health conditions and ultimately died from sepsis.

"It's a closure for us that we were looking for for so long," Jerry said. He added that "the worst part" was that Patsy was living only about an hour away from their other brother, who died last year.

Jerry said he and his family have now learned that his brother "changed his name in 1995 to Patrick Aldridge, which was his partner that he had, and his partner passed away in 2022."

Jerry said he and the family weren't aware of the partner until last month when they were officially told by Gardaí.

Jerry said he and his family still have "a lot of unanswered questions," btu that they are able to take solace in the fact that it appears Patsy "llied his life, and a good life, as far as we can gather."

He added: "Back then, I suppose, what he done, it must have been a big thing for what he done as well. I mean, he had to start off a new life by himself and leave everything behind him, and that mustn't have been easy."

Jerry said that he and his family always wondered why Patsy never made contact and that "we always hoped that one day he would turn up."

On social media, Jerry thanked the "incredible" team for their work: Detective Superintendent Joanne O'Brien, Superintendent Niall O'Connell, Detective Inspector Anna Marie Guiney, Detective Sergeant Derek Barnett, and Detective Garda Lisa O'Sullivan. He made special mention of Garda PJ Roche, "who never gave up until we finally got closure."