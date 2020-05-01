A Northern Irish man was arrested in Thailand on Thursday on suspicion of brutally beating a prostitute to death with a snooker cue and machete, according to reports.

Neil Henry Elliot, 46, from County Fermanagh, was arrested on Thursday afternoon in the Thai resort city of Pattaya.

The Daily Mail reports that the Northern Irish man has allegedly confessed to the murder.

Police in Thailand took Elliot on a public parade on Friday afternoon to point out the exact spot where he picked up the prostitute.

Thailand is currently under COVID-19 lockdown but a number of prostitutes are still walking the streets in search of clients. Elliot picked up the prostitute, named only as Onn, from a strip of closed bars, nightclubs, and strip clubs in Pattaya, which is known as "Sin City" in Thailand.

Police say that Elliot picked up Onn at 9:13 p.m. on Wednesday evening and drove her back to his rented bungalow on his motorbike.

The pair engaged in drug-fuelled sex with a powerful form of methamphetamine at Elliot's accommodation and began arguing on Thursday morning.

Elliot allegedly battered Onn with a snooker cue until it snapped and stabbed her in the neck with a five-foot-long machete.

The Northern Irish man left his bungalow and crashed his motorcycle immediately after the incident.

Thai police officers picked him up on a nearby street and he reportedly told officers that he had killed a woman.

Police officers took Elliot back to his bungalow where they found the dead woman in his bathroom. They immediately arrested him and charged him with murder.

Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong, from the Bang Lamung district station, said that Elliot admitted to the murder.

''The suspect he met her last night on Soi Buakhao and took her home. He said they both used drugs which lead to chaos and he attacked her until she was dead.''

Police said that a large Northern Ireland flag hung over the entrance to the property and they have since confirmed that Elliot was from the country.

