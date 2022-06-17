While Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada are going wild for Non-Fungible Tokens it seems that the Irish are not impressed at all.

Non-Fungible Tokens have become headline news (and Twitter fodder), and as a way to buy proof of ownership of digital art, they’ve shaken the art world.

According to the Merriam Webster dictionary, a NFT is "a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided, that is recorded in a blockchain, and that is used to certify authenticity and ownership (as of a specific digital asset and specific rights relating to it)."

NFTs are firstly a social and economic phenomenon. And it is along these lines, rather than matters of aesthetics, that NFT opinions are so passionately divided. Data experts used Google search volume and Twitter sentiment analysis tools to identify the countries with the most interest and most scorn towards NFTs and the most desired NFT collectibles.

Here are the top 10 countries that dislike NFTs the most:

- Poland

- Nicaragua

- Belize

- Trinidad and Tobago

- Barbados

- Mauritius

- Kyrgyzstan

- Jamaica

- Ireland

- Kosovo

The key findings of the study found that Singapore searches for NFTs more than any other country, with 18,717 searches per million inhabitants per month. Poland is the most anti-NFT country, with 227 of every 1,000 NFT-themed tweets found to be negative in sentiment. Montenegro is the most pro-NFT country, with 862 out of 1000 tweets proving positive.

Here are the top 10 countries most interested in NFTs:

- Singapore

- Hong Kong

- Canada

- Iceland

- United States

- Liechtenstein

- San Marino

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Malta