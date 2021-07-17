The captain of the Monaghan under-20 Gaelic football team was tragically killed on Friday night just hours after he captained his team in the Ulster under-20 Championship semi-final against Donegal.

Brendán Óg Duffy, 19, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the N2 near Clontibret, County Monaghan, at around 11:30 p.m. as he made his way home from the defeat to Donegal in Fermanagh.

Duffy was driving one of the cars involved in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more 14-year-old driver dies in tragic Kerry car crash

His club Monaghan Harps tweeted that the club was "devastated by the news" and that all club activities had been postponed.

"Our club is devastated at the news of the untimely death of our senior player and county U20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh," the club said in a tweet on Saturday morning.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. All club activity has been postponed until further notice."

Our club is devastated at the news of the untimely death of our senior player and county U-20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. All club activity has been postponed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/GUCZLeI9WA — Monaghan Harps GAA (@MonaghanHarps) July 17, 2021

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have been in the area to come forward.

Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident is especially urged to come forward.

Read more Father and sister of Irish-American Bridgerton author killed in horrific car crash

Diversions are currently in place and the N2 remains closed at Tullybuck outside Contibret to allow a forensic examination to take place at the scene.

Anyone with information relevant to the crash is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.