A man in Donegal has been fined and banned from keeping a dog for five years due to his neglect of an animal.

Michael Boyce from Kilmacrennan, Co Donegal, pleaded guilty to neglect or recklessness of an animal at Letterkenny District Court on October 11. He was fined €250 and told he would not be allowed to own a dog for the next five years.

Following a tip, the (Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) ISPCA and Gardaí visited Boyce's home and found a dog tied up to a boiler house at the rear of the property with only three or four feet to move around, reports Joe.ie.

The ISPCA described the animal's conditions as "treacherous," saying the ground was "filthy, littered with debris which included old sinks, bags of turf, timber, washing machines, and old cookers."

In addition, there was no evidence of food present.

The eight-month-old dog, Kaya, was said to be in an "agitated state showing signs of discomfort," had a smell coming from her coat of fur, and needed to be treated for parasites.

Kaya was transferred to the ISPCA’s Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Donegal and was placed in a new home.

ISPCA Senior Inspector McGinley said: "Kaya had suffered unnecessarily as her owner failed to safeguard her health and welfare by not housing her in clean surroundings or appropriate housing.

"The dog’s owner was reckless having a steel pronged collar pinching her neck every time she moved; it would have caused constant discomfort.

"The ISPCA is against the use of prong collars in all situations but, in this case, the collar was being used in a completely inappropriate manner. Pet owners have a duty and a legal responsibility to protect the animals in their care."

The dog was also not microchipped, which is a legal requirement under the Microchipping of Dogs Regulations Act of 2015.

Kaya’s new owners said: "We can’t change Kaya’s past but we can change her future. Kaya was a terrified dog she first arrived but she is coming on leaps and bounds through a lot of ongoing work.

"She is now living her best life with her new sister Skye. Kaya has been a constant companion throughout lockdown."