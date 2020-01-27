Andrew McGinley, the children’s father, receives an outpouring of support from his local community as authorities await further post-mortem reports

As investigations continue into the tragic death of three young siblings in their Newcastle, Dublin home on Friday, the children’s bereaved father Andrew McGinley has been receiving an outpouring of support from the local community.

McGinley’s three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3), were found dead at the family’s home during the evening of January 24. The children’s mother, whom The Irish Times names as Deirdre Morley, was discovered near the home in a “disoriented state” at the time of the incident. Morley, who had been on a leave from her work as a nurse at Crumlin Children’s Hospital for stress-related issues in recent months, was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment.

On January 25, An Garda Siochana said in a statement: “The post mortems on the three children, Conor, Darragh, and Carla were completed by Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster at the Dublin City Morgue yesterday evening.

“Interim post mortem results are not being published for operational reasons and further toxicology results are still awaited.

“The house at Parson’s Court, Newcastle continues to be sealed off today and examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“A female continues to receive medical treatment at Tallaght University Hospital.

“No arrests have been made and An Garda Siochana continue to investigate all the circumstances of these unexplained deaths. An Garda Siochana is making no further comment at this time.”

Community rallies

The morning after the tragic discovery, the children’s father Andrew McGinley attended mass at St. Finian’s Church in Newcastle, Dublin.

Fr John Gilligan from St Finian’s Church, Newcastle told The Independent: “The children’s father Andrew came to morning Mass at 10 am on Saturday.

“We were shocked he’d thought to come along but he wanted to thank the community and you could see how much he valued the community’s support.

“He was so helpless. Some of the dads were in tears. I’ve been a priest for a long time and I’ve seen some very sad losses but for a community to lose three children, it’s just unbelievable.”

St. Finian’s Church also hosted a mass for the children at 12pm on Saturday. In attendance were Siobhán Mhic Gearailt, the principal at Rathcoole’s Scoil Chrónáin where Connor and Darragh were students, and staff from Happy Feet nursery where Carla attended.

On Friday, Happy Feet nursery said in a Facebook post that they were "devastated" to learn of the tragedy:

The staff at Happy Feet Early Learning Centre are devastated to learn of the tragedy that has occurred in our community... Publiée par Happy Feet Early Learning Centre sur Vendredi 24 janvier 2020

The family is reported to have been very involved with Rathcoole Boys FC, where brothers Conor and Darragh were players. The games that were scheduled for Saturday were called off in respect for the family, but coaches still attended the pitches to offer games “as a means of offering comfort through a familiar activity.”

Dave Hennessy, chairman of Rathcoole boys FC, told The Independent that the family “really were always round the club.”

“This tragedy has had a huge effect on the community, on children, families and the coaches here.

“Anything we can do, we’ll do it for the family, for Andrew. We want him to know we’re here for him. A tragedy like this, we want to do what we can, give what we can, to help in some way."

Hennessy said in a Facebook post that Rathcoole Boys FC were in shock:

It is impossible to put into words the shock and heartfelt sorrow we are all feeling as a result of the tragic loss of... Publiée par Rathcoole Boys Football Club sur Samedi 25 janvier 2020

The Newcastle Community group announced on Monday that a candlelight vigil will be hosted for the family on Tuesday:

The Community of Newcastle will hold a candlelit Vigil in Memory of Conor , Darragh and Carla McGinley and in support of... Publiée par Newcastle, Co Dublin Community sur Lundi 27 janvier 2020

Support services

The Journal reports that “a critical incident protocol” has been launched by Tusla (Ireland’s Child and Family Agency), the HSE, and NEPS (National Educational Psychological Service).

Tusla said in a statement: “Following the tragic events in Newcastle Dublin on Friday evening, this protocol will now be activated and the necessary supports will be co-ordinated over the coming period,” the agency said in a statement.

“Tusla’s CEO has confirmed any necessary additional supports that the South Dublin Children and Young People’s Service Committee requires will be made available.”