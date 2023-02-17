Marty Walsh, the son of Irish immigrants, has announced that he will be stepping down as US Secretary of Labor in March after serving in the role for two years.

Marty Walsh announced the decision to step down from his role as US Secretary of Labor on Twitter on Thurs, Feb 17, stating that it has been an "immense privilege" to serve in the Biden administration. He will now take over as Executive Director of the NHL Players' Association.

"Earlier this week I met with @POTUS and he accepted that my time as Labor Secretary will conclude mid-March," Walsh wrote on Twitter.

"As a second-generation card-carrying union member, serving as your Secretary of Labor in the most pro-worker administration in our history is an immense privilege."

Walsh added that he is "forever grateful" to Biden for the opportunity, while he also said he is proud of the work of the US Department of Labor during his time as Labor Secretary.

"We have been there for workers through a global pandemic and historic recovery. We empowered workers to organize and strengthened protections workers depend on," Walsh said in a statement on Twitter.

"My life has been defined by second chances, and our work delivered second chances to millions of people.

"I leave @USDOL with a deeper understanding of why working people are the heart and soul and strength of our nation. I believe in the promise and resilience of our nation now more than ever."

In a separate statement, Walsh said he was "honored" to join the NHL Players' Association.

"I am honored to have been selected as the Executive Director of the NHLPA. In accepting this offer I am committing to do all that I can to advocate on players’ behalf," Walsh said.

"My years of experience in the labor movement and in public life has taught me that the job is never about me. It’s about us. It’s about the people we serve."

Walsh became Labor Secretary in March 2021 after being confirmed by the Senate in a bipartisan vote of 68-29.

The former Mayor of Boston paid homage to his Irish roots upon becoming Labor Secretary, describing himself as a "son of immigrants".

Both of Walsh's parents emigrated to the US from Galway during the 1950s, while Walsh has traveled to his ancestral homeland on several occasions.

In 2018. he became the first person to be awarded the Freedom of Galway.