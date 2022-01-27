A man has been charged as part of the ongoing investigation into an incident in a post office in County Carlow where a deceased man was brought in to collect his pension.

Following the arrest of two men in their 30s yesterday, one of the men has been charged on suspicion of bringing the body of deceased Peadar Doyle (66) to a local post office in an attempt to withdraw his pension.

He is scheduled to appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning, while the second man has been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Read more Dead man brought to Irish post office in attempt to withdraw his pension

The bizarre incident took place at Hosey's Post Office and Shop on Staplestown Road in Carlow Town last Friday afternoon, January 21, 2022.

It appears that the first man entered the post office at 11:30 a.m. seeking to withdraw a weekly pension on behalf of his uncle Mr. Doyle who he said was feeling unwell. Staff at the post office informed him that the pensioner would have to be present in the shop for any money to be paid out.

A short time later, two men entered the post office with Mr. Doyle, who appeared to be propped up and attempted to withdraw his pension.

Before the arrest of the two men yesterday, one of the accused spoke to the Irish Mirror denying the accusations that he knew his uncle was dead when he brought him into the post office. Both men said they did not realize that Mr. Doyle had died until he became very heavy and that they believe he died in the post office.

A woman who was in the post office at the time became suspicious of the man's movements and alerted staff. Staff immediately contacted emergency services and no money was handed over.

The two men then allegedly left the man's body at the scene in an attempt to flee after suspicions were raised.

An ambulance crew and several gardaí arrived shortly afterward and the man was declared dead at the scene.

A post mortem of the deceased has been concluded but results have not been released for operational reasons.