Lisa Thompson, a former youth worker, was found dead in her home in Dublin yesterday, May 10. Police have released a statement today appealing to the public for witnesses with any information to come forward.

Thompson, a 51-year-old mother of two, was subject to "serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries" in her north Dublin city home, at Sandyhill Gardens, in Ballymun.

The crime was discovered by the Dublin Fire Brigade and police who responded to a 999 call at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, May 10.

On Wednesday evening, Gardaí confirmed that Thompson's death "occurred sometime before the discovery of her body in her home" on Tuesday afternoon.

A postmortem examination was completed on Wednesday, but the results are not being released for "operational reasons."

On Wednesday, Gardaí released the following statement from Superintendent Darren McCarthy at Ballymun Garda Station:

Yesterday Tuesday 10th May 2022 at approximately 3.30pm Gardaí from Ballymun Garda Station attended at a private residence at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, following a call from the Dublin Fire Brigade, who were attending at the house following a 999 call.

The scene at Sandyhill Gardens remains preserved. A technical and forensic examination of the house is ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau. Lisa’s body was removed yesterday evening to the City morgue, Whitehall and the Chief State Pathologist, Dr. Linda Mulligan has commenced a Post Mortem this morning.

I have established an incident room here at Ballymun Garda Station and I have appointed a senior investigating officer to oversee this murder investigation.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to Lisa’s family and An Garda Síochána will continue to keep the family informed and support them at this time. Lisa was a 52 year old woman, she was well known in her local community, which is shocked over the violent and traumatic death of Lisa.

An Garda Síochána continues to investigate all the circumstances of this murder and we continue to examine all lines of enquiry and have an open mind as to the motive for this attack at this time.

I would like to thank the community for the cooperation and assistance received so far and information received from across the community, continues to assist us in our investigation.

I appeal to anyone with any information on this violent murder to contact us at Ballymun Garda station. No matter how insignificant you think it may be, we need to hear from you.

Lisa’s death occurred sometime before the discovery of her body in her home yesterday at 3.30pm.

In particular, I am appealing to any person with information on Lisa’s movements from Saturday 7th May 2022 up to yesterday Tuesday 10th May 2022 to contact us.

I am also appealing for any person with any video footage from the Sandyhill area of Ballymun, and the surrounding roads of Marewood Crescent, Balbutcher Lane for that period between Saturday 7th May 2002 to Tuesday 10th May 2022 at 3.30pm, to contact investigating Gardaí at Ballymun Garda Station at 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.