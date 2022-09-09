Lisa Cash (18) and Christy and Chelsea Cawley (8) were violently murdered by their brother Andy Cash (24) at the Dublin home. Now the three siblings are being laid to rest together, survived by their mother and 14-year-old brother, who was also injured.

The bodies of Lisa Cash and twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley were brought to St. Anthony's Church in Brookfield, Dublin, pulled by white horses and carriage, while a piper played. In the church, large photographs of the children were placed inside heart-shaped frames. Their mother, Margaret, wore a t-shirt that read "My three angels"

Fr. Paul O'Driscoll, Parish Priest of the Travelling People, who presided over the funeral singled out their surviving brother who had the "bravery and strength to raise the alarm, to go and get help is an inspiration to courage and love."

Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach (Irish leader) Micheál Martin were represented by aides de camp.

Lisa, Chelsea and Christy have been laid to rest at Bohernabreena Cemetery following the funeral mass.

Speaking of the tragic incident, St Aidan’s Parish Priest, Bill O’Shaughnessy told RTE radio “We really are a small community, a parish that’s reeling from the shock of such a desperate incident here that is, in many respects, felt a very grievous blow.

“It is amazing the amount of people from around the country, and actually indeed from other countries, who have sent heartfelt messages and prayers.”

He acknowledged the difficulty in preparing for the funerals following tragedies.

“There is no pre-determined manual to prepare for something like this. It’s just not possible," O'Shaughnessy said.

“It really is, I have found, a week of reacting hour-by-hour as things evolve and as situations take place. I think it’s building on that [for the funerals] and your experience of the family, friends and neighbors who have rallied around the family at this time. That’s where the real preparation comes into play.”

A death notice posted online earlier this week said the children were the “beloved and cherished” son and daughters of Margaret and the late Andy Cash and Billy Cawley and the “much-loved” brother and sister of Margaret and Mikey.

“Lisa, Chelsea and Christy will be forever loved and very sadly missed by their heartbroken family, grandparents Martin McDonagh, Martin and Mag, aunts, uncles, cousins, brother-in-law Michael, nephew Baby David, extended family and all their many friends."

The three children were murdered at their home on Rossfield Avenue, in Tallaght, in the early hours of Sunday morning, Sept 4 2022. Their older brother Andy Cash (24), with the same address, has been charged with their murders.

He made no comment when charged with their murders on Monday.

At the same time as his sibling's funeral, 10am, on Friday, Sept 9, Cash appeared via video link before the Cloverhill District Court.