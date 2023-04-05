Kyle Corkery, the Irish American US Marine veteran who died in Colorado on March 26, will be laid to rest in Co Kerry on April 10.

Corkery, who was born in the US and raised in Ireland, is remembered as “the beloved son of Michael and Mary, dear brother of Blaine, and loving father of Charley" in an RIP.ie notice shared on April 5.

The emotional post adds that Corkery will be "forever loved and missed by his heartbroken parents, brother Blaine, daughter Charley and her mother Nicole, his partner Ali, uncles Michael, Andrew, and Patrick, aunts Joan, Ina, Patricia, Margaret, and Anne, cousins, neighbours, and many friends in Ireland and the United States.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.” Corkery's family thanked people for their support and understanding.

The notice says that a reposing will be held this Saturday, April 8 at Flynn’s Funeral Home in Killorglin, Co Kerry. A requiem mass will be held at St. James’ Church in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry on Monday, April 10 followed by burial at Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry.

Corkery’s funeral mass will be live streamed.

Corkery, 33, was a US Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and had recently been living in Colorado.

In the days after Corkery’s death, his friend Anthony O'Carroll launched a GoFundMe to help bring the veteran home to Ireland from the US.

The fundraising page was spread far and wide; as of April 5, it had raised nearly €40,000, far surpassing its initial goal of €10,000.

On April 1, O'Carroll said in an update on the GoFundMe page: “On behalf of Mike, Mary, and Blaine, there isn’t words to describe the incredible response that has been seen since setting up the fundraiser.

“It’s difficult to describe just how much your gesture of support in their time of need means to them. To have a reminder from their friends and community that care for them that they are not alone in their grieving is immeasurable.

"When you're away abroad you always hear 'home is where the heart is' and the response from everyone at home proves this.

"Thank you for reaching out and sharing your condolences. It is only with the help of the wonderful people in their lives and community that they will be able to get through this."

O'Carroll added: "Once again thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for all your help.”