Kyle Corkery, a US Marine veteran who was born in the US and raised in Co Kerry, Ireland, sadly died this week.

Corkery, 33, was a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and was recently living in Colorado, according to his social media profile.

Corkery is understood to have left behind his parents, brother, young daughter, partner, as well as numerous cousins.

Friends and family have shared emotional messages online in the wake of his death, while one person has launched a GoFundMe to help have Corkery buried in Ireland.

"As ye all know the sudden loss of Kyle has left a huge hole in our hearts," Anthony O'Carroll wrote on the GoFundMe page he created on Tuesday, March 28.

"Anybody who knew Kyle will know the positive impact he had on people’s lives, be it when he was in school, people who he worked with, or those who he served with in the Marines.

“I’m setting up this page to ask his friends and community and all the people who knew him for help in covering some of the funeral and other expenses in bringing Kyle home.

“Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. Thank you so much for your generosity. We are grateful for any support you are able to provide at this difficult time.”

Within four hours of the GoFundMe page being launched, the initial goal of €10,000 had been surpassed.

Meanwhile, the Automobili Rally community in Colorado appealed for funds to help Corkery's family bring him home to Ireland.

This past weekend Automobili Rally lost a close member of our community and team Kyle Corkery. His brother Blaine and... Posted by Automobili Rally on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Corkery's friends and family have been sharing emotional messages on social media.

One wrote: "You were just a great friend to have, one hell of a person all together. You’ll be missed brother, rest easy. #22adayis22toomany."

The #22adayis22toomany hashtag refers to the Military Veteran Project, which works to prevent military suicide.

Another wrote: "To those fighting the battles that they don’t speak about. You’re not alone.

"To those who lose their fight to PTSD, depression, may you finally find the peace you so desperately needed.

"Until we meet again my brother. Kyle Corkery, you were definitely one of the most genuine people I had the privilege to call my brother. I’m gonna miss those motivational messages every week. Love you brother, rest in paradise."

In another post, one person wrote: "All your cousins here in Ireland are deeply saddened to hear the sad news of your passing Kyle Corkery.

"We were very proud to hear a Corkery became a US Marine And if there was an award for being the greatest brother, it was yours all day long."

He added: "Your battles are now over, may you rest in peace."

*If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you are encouraged to reach out to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the US at 988, or Samaritans in Ireland at 116 123.