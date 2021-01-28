The family of Josh Dunne, the 16-year-old who was killed during a stabbing incident in Dublin on January 26, is remembering the late teen fondly.

“Josh was an amazing, happy and talented boy who was tragically taken from our lives at just 16 years old," the Dunne family said in a statement on Thrusday.

"Josh’s smile lit up every room he walked into and he had a promising career ahead of him on the football pitch.

“We would like to thank the public for their kind messages of support and the community of Ballymun who have rallied around to support us at this sad time.

“We will always remember our Josh as a happy, caring, and amazing boy. A dreamer and a do-er.”

Friends and family of the late teenager came together on Thursday afternoon in Ballymun, Dublin for a balloon release in his memory.

Balloons released in Ballymun this afternoon in memory of 16 year-old Josh Dunne. His family in a statement have said " Josh was an amazing, happy, talented boy who was tragically taken from our lives at just 16 years old"#vmnews pic.twitter.com/IHMdwdltob — Sarah O'Connor (@sarahoc3news) January 28, 2021

A GoFundMe launched to help provide assistance to the family for funeral expenses has so far raised more than €28k, far surpassing the initial goal of €2k.

Dunne is remembered as a talented soccer player who many, including his trainers, believed would go professional in the future.

Arrest made in fatal East Wall stabbing

Gardaí said in a statement: "Gardaí in Store Street have this evening Thursday, January 28, 2021, arrested a man in relation to the fatal stabbing incident that occurred on East Wall Road, at the junction with East Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

"He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Store Street Garda station on suspicion of murder.

"Investigations ongoing."

On January 26, gardaí and emergency services attended to the scene on East Road in East Wall, Dublin after receiving a report of a "public order incident" at about 9:20 pm.

Two male juveniles with "serious injuries" were taken to the hospital for treatment, while another adult male presented later at the hospital with injuries.

Gardaí confirmed that "one of the juvenile males has subsequently been pronounced dead in the Mater Hospital.”

According to RTE, the incident in East Wall began when a bike was allegedly stolen by a man in his 20s and a number of food delivery cyclists intervened.

"A group of teenagers who had come from the city centre to East Wall at around 9:20 pm then appear to have got involved in that dispute, which resulted in the two 16-year-old boys being stabbed," RTE reports.

It is understood that Dunne attempted to break up the fight.

Gardaí said in a statement that they are "appealing for any person with video footage (mobile phone, dashcam footage or other video) to contact investigating Gardaí at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

