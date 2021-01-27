One teenage boy has died while an adult and another teenager are receiving medical attention following a serious incident in East Wall, Dublin on January 26.

Gardaí and emergency services attended to the scene on East Road in East Wall, Dublin after receiving a report of a "public order incident" at about 9:20 pm on January 26.

Two male juveniles with "serious injuries" were taken to the hospital for treatment, while another adult male presented later at the hospital with injuries.

Gardaí confirmed that "one of the juvenile males has subsequently been pronounced dead in the Mater Hospital.”

A post-mortem is set to be carried out on the deceased juvenile male today, January 27. A family liaison officer has been assigned to his family.

Several Irish media outlets have named the deceased teenager as 16-year-old Josh Dunne, who lived in Ballymun and was a student at Larkin Community College. It is understood that Dunne was attempting to stop the fight that had broken out.

According to RTE, the incident in East Wall began when a bike was allegedly stolen by a man in his 20s and a number of food delivery cyclists intervened.

"A group of teenagers who had come from the city centre to East Wall at around 9:20 pm then appear to have got involved in that dispute, which resulted in the two 16-year-old boys being stabbed," RTE reports.

Gardaí said in a statement that they are "appealing for any person with video footage (mobile phone, dashcam footage or other video) to contact investigating Gardaí at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

Tributes are pouring in for the 16-year-old who was a talented soccer player.

The Dublin-based Bohemian Football Club said they were "devastated" to learn of Dunne's passing:

This is a difficult time for Josh’s former team-mates. The loss of someone so young in such circumstances is hard to comprehend. We encourage them, or their parents on their behalf, to seek help if they are struggling. We'll do all we can to support our players, past or present. — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) January 27, 2021

St. Kevin’s Boys Football Club, where Dunne was a player, extended their condolences:

It is with great sadness that the club has learned of the sudden and untimely death of one of our players Josh Dunne last night. On speaking to Josh's Manager’s Mark, Gerry, Peter and all the lads from his team they are all devastated to hear the sad news." pic.twitter.com/VQwS1wVgXs — St Kevin's Boys FC (@stkevinsboysfc) January 27, 2021

At this sad time our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family, extended relations, and friends.

Rest in peace Josh. — St Kevin's Boys FC (@stkevinsboysfc) January 27, 2021

Tolka Rovers Football Club said it was a "privilege" to have Dunne play for them:

We are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Josh Dunne. It was a privilege to have him play for Tolka Rovers FC and to watch him play football under the guidance of Coco, Kev and James.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.

Rest in Peace Josh pic.twitter.com/NSkUvzMiYZs — Tolka Rovers AFC (@TolkaRoversAFC) January 27, 2021

Dundee United Football Club Academy, where Dunne trialled in 2019, said the teenager was "deeply respected" throughout the club:

𝐉𝐎𝐒𝐇 𝐃𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐄 We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Josh Dunne. Josh was a trialist with our Foyle Cup & Super Cup squads in 2019 where he was warmly welcomed & respected by players & staff. Our thoughts & best wishes are with his family & friends 💔 pic.twitter.com/1EycuqskDE — 𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐀𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐘 (@dufcacademy) January 27, 2021

Local TD Gary Gannon, who shared a video compiled by one of Dunne's friends, said "There needs to be action taken to confront the scourge of violence amongst young men that has led to this tragedy."

There needs to be action taken to confront the scourge of violence amongst young men that has led to this tragedy but today, our deepest sympathies are extended to Josh’s friends and family. — Gary Gannon TD (@GaryGannonTD) January 27, 2021

