The Join Our Boys Trust, launched in Co Roscommon in 2014, is appealing for donations to finish construction on a purpose-built home for brothers Archie, George, and Isaac Naughton who were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in 2012.

Archie, 15, and twins George and Isaac, 11, are now paralyzed and have complex needs that require additional resources to ensure that they can remain as independent as possible for as long as possible, Join Our Boys says.

The local community has fundraised extensively to fund the building of a specific house that will belong to The Trust, which the Naughton family, who is intent on not financially benefitting from the fundraising, will ‘borrow’ for the time it is required for the boys.

"This large bungalow will need to accommodate three young boys using motorised wheelchairs, as well as other medical and therapy equipment," the Trust says, adding that "everyone who has worked on this project to date has done so free of charge.”

The building of the new, purpose-built home for the Naughton siblings began last year, but more funds are needed to finish it and make it suitable for move-in.

Speaking with Newstalk on Monday, the boys’ mother Paula Naughton said: "We live in a two-story house on a modern estate, and there's no space around it to extend the house.

"My husband and I were very clear: we don't want to financially benefit from this.

"The house is owned by a trust, the house is now built but it isn't finished.

"And we're doing a mad fundraising campaign to try and raise as much money as we can to try and finish the house by Christmas.”

While fundraising efforts are underway, the boys’ parents shared this heartbreaking tweet on December 7:

The Join Our Boys GoFundMe page has so far raised more than €276k of its €500k goal, while the Trust also raffling off a PlayStation 5 to raise additional funds.