John F. Kennedy’s Presidential bomber jacket will be sold next month as part of an auction of historic memorabilia at Profiles in History. The jacket is expected to fetch between $250,000 – $300,000.

The U.S Navy leather flight jacket was worn by Kennedy aboard his Presidential yacht Honey Fitz, named after his maternal grandfather, John Francis “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald, reports JustCollecting.

The dark brown leather G-1 Bomber Jacket was purchased by President Kennedy on December 5, 1962. The jacket includes the original official U.S. Navy invoice for the purchase of "3 Flight jackets sold to Pres US.”

Kennedy's jacket and other personal effects were recovered aboard the Presidential yacht on November 27, 1963, just five days after he was assassinated.

The jacket was sent to White House Staff member Lieutenant Henry E. Hirschy, Jr., who was responsible for supply and logistic support for Kennedy at Camp David and aboard the presidential yachts.

Accompanying the jacket is an original handwritten note, "From Honey Fitz 11/27/63,” listing two flight jackets among the President's personal clothing, including one featuring the seal of the Marine One presidential helicopter (HMX-1) and the present jacket bearing the Presidential seal, which Hirschy and his family were allowed to keep as a memento.

According to the auction listing, the jacket is also accompanied with additional support material including Lt. H. Hirschy's White House Staff badge and a signed Letter of Provenance from Priscilla Hirschy attesting that JFK's leather G-1 bomber jacket comes directly from the family of Lieutenant Henry E. Hirschy, Jr. SC United States Navy.

The jacket, which goes to the auction block on July 23, is nearly identical to another JFK leather bomber jacket that was sold for $629,000 in 2013.