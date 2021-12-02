Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet made stops in Dublin, Waterford, Shannon, and Belfast between 1996 and 2002.

Epstein, who was convicted as a sex offender in 2008, was on board his private Boeing 727 jet with tail number N908JE for all of the stops in Ireland and Northern Ireland, except one Dublin-Waterford leg in 1996.

The information is reported by Business Insider, which this week updated its searchable database of flights linked to Jeffrey Epstein's private jets, bringing the total number of known flights to more than 2,600. The information was obtained by the publication through a Freedom of Information Act request.

On May 2, 1996, Epstein’s jet traveled from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, just outside of New York City, to Dublin Airport. Epstein was on board with seven other passengers.

The following day, May 3, the plane traveled from Dublin Airport to Waterford Airport, also in Ireland. Epstein was not on board for this leg of the journey, but five people were.

Later that same day, the jet traveled from Waterford Airport to Paris Airport-Le Bourget in France. On this leg of the journey, it was only Epstein on board along with one other passenger.

On May 6, the jet departed Paris with Epstein and the other passenger on board. It flew to Geneva Airport in Switzerland, then on to Shannon Airport, and ultimately on to Teterboro Airport that day.

Later, on July 12, 2000, Epstein was accompanied by Ghislaine Maxwell, his "second in command," when the private jet traveled from London's Luton Airport to Belfast International Airport and then on to Bangor International Airport in Maine in the US before landing again at Teterboro.

On June 7, 2002, the jet was reposited at Dublin Airport from London's Luton Airport. The following day, Epstein and Maxwell were joined by Sarah Kellen, one of Epstein's assistants, as the jet traveled from Dublin to JFK Airport in New York City.

On November 24, 2002, Epstein, Maxwell, Kellen, and one other passenger were on board the jet as it traveled from Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia to Shannon Airport before proceeding on to JFK in New York.

After being arrested on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors on July 6, 2019, Epstein, 66, was found dead in his jail cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 19, 2019. His death was ruled a suicide.

The additional flight data emerges as the trial against Epstein's associate and former lover Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, gets underway in New York City. Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offenses, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition. She has plead not guilty to all of the charges.