Jack Beattie, a 9-year-old honorary garda, is urging people to stay home, stay safe, and save lives.

Garda Jack Beattie (9) from Raphoe, County Donegal, has gone viral with his safety message during the coronavirus pandemic.

An honorary Irish police officer, thanks to the charity Little Blue Heroes Foundation, Beattie has been wearing the uniform for two years.

The 9-year-old who has osteogenesis imperfecta (also known as brittle bone disease) put out his appeal through the charity.

An important public announcement from Sergeant Jack Beattie who is in isolation! 👮‍♂️ #Stayathome #Staysafe #LittleBlueHeroes Publiée par Garda Síochána Donegal sur Vendredi 17 avril 2020

Beattie, who was featured on the RTE Six One News, was given his police uniform by his colleagues at Letterkenny Garda Station two years ago. His career has already included trips to Ireland's police headquarters, in the Phoenix Park, in Dublin.

The Little Blue Heroes is a charity founded by garda staff to help families with children who are undergoing long-term medical treatment for illnesses.

Beattie's message to Ireland and the world is to stay at home, stay safe and continue to save lives.

This is the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic that Beattie has made the news. Sadly, in 2020, for the third year in a row, Beattie's birthday party had to be canceled.

His seventh and eighth birthday parties were canceled because the young boy was undergoing surgeries. His mother, Ruth, reached out to the public for help in celebrating Beattie's ninth birthday. She asked that the public send cards to Beattie and the response was amazing.

For his birthday on March 23, he received over 2,000 cards and letters including some from Canada, the United States, and Thailand.

