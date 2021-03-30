Ireland to re-open in a phased approach as vaccine rollout continues with 5km lockdown scrapped after April 12.

Ireland's leader, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has announced that Ireland will begin a phased reopening following its period of Level 5 lockdown since New Years'. As of April 12, Irish people will be allowed to freely travel within their own county while social interactions will remains restricted.

Martin addressed the nation from government buildings in Dublin and outlined the plan to see many businesses in Ireland back up and running.

There's are the easings of restrictions as outlined thus far:

April 12: Extending the 5km exercise limit to a county-wide limit

April 12: Households can meet outdoors

April 12: Two fully vaccinated people permitted to meet indoors, and two households permitted to meet outdoors

April 12: All school students will return to classrooms

April 12: A partial resumption of construction will begin with the return of 5,000 home building workers

April 19: The return of elite athletics and GAA

April 26: Resuming some sporting activities including tennis, golf, and under 18 training

April 26: Reopening of zoos and heritage sites

May 4: Reopening of museums and galleries

May: A phased return of personal services such as hairdressers, retail and click-and-collect services, and the remainder of construction.

In his address to the nation following his rollout of lockdown changes, he commented on Ireland's vaccine roll-out, to this point which has been stunted due to issues via the European Union.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The vaccination rollout will dramatically impact on the transmission on the virus.

“The supply of vaccines is set to dramatically increase in April, May and June. 800,000 doses of Covid vaccines have already been administered to date.

“I expect by the end of next week we will close to 1 million doses of the vaccine administered. By June, we should have close to three million people vaccinated.”

Martin added that by July he hopes to see close to six million people in the Republic of Ireland vaccinated.

The Irish leader's message was that the Republic of Ireland is in the “final stretch of this terrible journey."