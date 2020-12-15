Friends and family in the US and UK have started a GoFundMe page to enable his Armagh family to travel to support the injured man who is in an induced coma.

Sean Hughes, a construction from Grange, in County Armagh, who has been living in Philadelphia for five years, suffered a horrific injury last Friday. Now in an induced coma and fighting for his life his friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help his family at this trying time.

Hughes, who is married to Emily, had a young son, also called Sean. There and currently two fundraisers underway for Sean and the Hughes family. The UK fundraiser will see funds raised for Hughes's mother, father, and three brothers, to enable them to travel to the United States as soon as possible to be by his side and to help and support his wife.

The US fundraising site has already raised over $46k, out of their $60k goal.

Their GoFundMe page states "We are asking for financial help for Sean, his family wife, Emily, and wee Sean.

Sean comes from the Grange Co. Armagh, he is the eldest son of Paul and Majella. Sean had played football for the Pearse Og’s until he came to the US.

"He has been living here happily for 5 years working hard and starting a family of his own. Emily and Sean have one son, Sean who is 2. Baby Sean is Sean’s world, he is a doting father to say the least.

"He is a current player and proud active member with Young Ireland’s GFC Senior team here in Philadelphia.

"We are aware that it is the holiday season and times are tough for everyone especially in the midst of this pandemic, but at this time please consider helping a fellow Gael through this extremely tough time.

"We are also asking for prayers and good thoughts for Sean. He is indeed a fighter and we are praying that he will come out shining.

The United Kingdom fundraiser has raised over £11k. This fundraiser states: "Any funds raised will be used to get Sean’s mother (Majella Hughes), father (Paul Hughes and 3 brothers out to America as soon as possible, to be by his side and help support his wife and young son. The hope is that this fund will help to offset the costs of flights and visas, but given the current pandemic, there will also be costs for testing and quarantine.

"We are truly grateful for even the smallest assistance that you can provide to Sean and his family in these trying times, let’s get his family to his side as soon as we can."

You can donate to Sean Hughes GoFundMe here.