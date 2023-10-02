Ireland’s Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD welcomed the granting of Irish citizenship to more than 3,000 new Irish citizens in three separate ceremonies that took place in the Convention Centre in Dublin today, Monday, October 2.

3,039 successful applicants from 131 countries living in each of the 32 counties on the island of Ireland were invited to receive Irish citizenship in Monday's three ceremonies.

421 people from India were invited for Monday's Irish citizenship ceremonies, the highest of any nationality. Following were people from the UK (254), Brazil (181), Poland (169), and Nigeria (153).

Co Dublin had the highest number of applicants with 1,386, followed by Co Cork (280), Co Kildare (178), Co Meath (139), and Co Galway (135).

Speaking ahead of the first Ceremony on Monday, Minister McEntee said: “Attending Citizenship Ceremonies is always a unique privilege as Minister for Justice and I would like to warmly congratulate and welcome our newest citizens on this milestone day in their lives. Today marks the end of one journey and the beginning of an exciting new one for them.

“The richness of our nation is not measured in our wealth, but in our people, in our differences, our similarities, and our shared home here on this island.

“Our new citizens enrich Ireland with their presence and our society reaps the benefits which they bring. By sharing their own unique cultures and traditions with us, our newest citizens become part of our communities and we are all the better for it.”

Minister McEntee, who was attending each of Monday's three ceremonies, added: "I encourage each new citizen to embrace their civic duty and to become more engaged in Irish civil society. It is an essential aspect of life in Ireland. Active involvement in our local communities will ensure everyone has a voice and will help strengthen our democracy.

“I give my best wishes to our new citizens and to their families as they embark on the next steps of their lives in Ireland and I look forward to meeting as many of them as possible today.”

According to PA, McEntee further said: “These (ceremonies) are so important, not just for the people themselves but for us as a country to show that we welcome inward migration, that we value the contribution that they make.

“Just under 20 percent of the people living in this country were not born in this country, and they themselves bring their culture, their heritage, their traditions, and it’s really important that we take them on board.

“It’s a really important day, and I think sends a strong message that they are welcome and a country where millions of our own people sought refuge and new lives in other shores, it shows that we can reciprocate and that we see the value in them contributing to our country as well.”

The Presiding Officer at the Ceremonies was retired Bryan MacMahon, who administered the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State.

The new Irish citizens also undertook to faithfully observe the laws of the State and to respect its democratic values.

The Irish citizenship ceremonies on Monday follow three ceremonies held in Killarney, Co Kerry in July and two ceremonies held in the RDS in Dublin in March.

Over 11,000 people have now been conferred with Irish citizenship this year with further ceremonies planned before the end of 2023.

Irish citizenship ceremonies were first introduced in 2011 in order to mark the occasion of the granting of citizenship in a dignified and solemn manner, Ireland's Department of Justice notice. Since citizenship ceremonies were first introduced, there has been a total of 171 ceremonies (including Monday's ceremonies) with people from over 180 countries receiving their certificates of naturalization.

To date, approximately 165,000 people, including Monday's new citizens, have received Irish citizenship since 2011.