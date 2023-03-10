Parts of Ireland were covered in snow on Friday morning, March 10, as cold weather moved across the country.

The Orange Status warning issued yesterday, March 9, was confined to Dublin and Wicklow on Friday, while a Yellow Status ice warning came into effect for all other counties.

UPDATE: ⚠️Orange warning has been confined to Dublin/Wicklow ❄️🌨️⚠️ ⚠️Yellow Ice warning for all other counties⚠️ Possible Impacts:

● Very hazardous road conditions

● Travel disruption

● Poor Visibility Warning details⤵️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/Zw1iEptfzy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 10, 2023

Met Éireann said earlier on Friday that the sleet, rain, and snow in the east of the country would clear into the Irish Sea, leaving a cold and generally dry day with sunny spells.

A Status Yellow ice warning is in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry through 10 am tomorrow morning, Saturday, March 11.

A Status Yellow ice warning will also come into effect for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Connacht, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, and Westmeath from 7 pm on Friday through 10 am on Saturday.

⚠️Status Yellow - Ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Connacht, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath Freezing temps, widespread frost & icy surfaces, leading to hazardous travelling conditions Valid: 19:00 Friday 10/03/2023 - 10:00 Saturday 11/03/2023 pic.twitter.com/sdzJg0JxPi — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 10, 2023

Keith Leonard, the Head of the National Emergency Coordination Group, said road conditions remained "fairly hazardous" on Friday morning.

However, he said public transport was operating with little disruption.

"We're going to have cold temperatures throughout the day and into the night," Leonard told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

Temperatures are expected to plummet to as low as -5C on Friday night before returning to normal March levels on Saturday.

In Northern Ireland, more than 130 schools were closed on Friday due to overnight snowfall, while there have also been reports of significant travel disruption.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has warned drivers to use extreme caution on roads, some of which remain untreated.

The cold weather has coincided with industrial action by road workers in Northern Ireland, affecting gritting services throughout the region.

Remember to take extra care on the roads this morning due to ice and snow. Please stick to main routes and only travel if your journey is essential. Remember to clear your windscreen before you set off and take your time when travelling. https://t.co/gjk110OJEj pic.twitter.com/CvSr7GstiE — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 10, 2023

Social media users in Ireland and Northern Ireland have been sharing their best photos and videos of the snowy conditions across the island.

Kieran Ryan shared a spectacular image of a snow-covered Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo.

A purple haze over a white Croagh Patrick this morning. #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/2zn0LBGR9W — Kieran Ryan (@kieranryanphoto) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, dog charity MADRA shared a heartwarming video of a dog named Phoebe playing in the freshly fallen snow.

With much of #Ireland covered in snow today, it’s always funny to see how our dogs will react Phoebe - adopted from MADRA is making the most of the #sneachta ! ❄️🐕🐾 pic.twitter.com/1NyzPvlIed — MADRA Mutts Anonymous Dog Rescue & Adoption (@MADRADogRescue) March 9, 2023

Another social media user shared a stunning video of a snowy sunrise.