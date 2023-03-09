Met Éireann has issued an Orange weather warning for snow and ice in Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, and Westmeath until midnight, while a Status Yellow snow and ice weather warning is in effect for the entire country until noon on Friday, March 10.

A second Status Orange weather warning for snow and ice will also come into effect for Leinster from midnight until 10 am on Friday.

UPDATE: Antrim, Armagh, Down added to the list ⚠️Status Orange - Snow/Ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath⚠️ Valid: 11:00 Thursday 09/03/2023 to 00:00 Friday 10/03/2023 More details here👇https://t.co/BoUueCIxKa pic.twitter.com/Z3cN1dKxJR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2023

Met Éireann said it expects significant accumulations of snow in some areas along with icy conditions.

The forecaster said there will be rain, sleet, or snow across the entire country overnight, adding that there will be very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption, and poor visibility.

Several schools in Clare and Limerick closed on Thursday due to deteriorating weather conditions, while over 2,000 homes were left without power in the area.

Meteorologist Gerry Murphy told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that falls of sleet and slow will move north toward Connacht and Ulster throughout the day on Thursday before turning toward the eastern half of the country.

Murphy said the cold snap is expected to last until the end of the weekend.

He added that travel conditions will be "quite dangerous" in parts of the country and said there would be up to 5cm of snow in certain parts of the country.

"We are now looking at substantial enough amounts of snow - up to 5cm of snow or more - which would cause serious hazards on the road. If you're out in it, it could cause significant reduction in visibility," Murphy told Morning Ireland.

"We're in a situation now where you don't take journeys unless you absolutely have to and stay at home for the most part and if you do need to go out, take great care, because conditions underfoot and in terms of visibility will be very poor."

Meanwhile, Ireland's Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team continues to monitor developments, liaising with Local Authority Severe Weather Assessment Teams and Crisis Management Teams who are actively monitoring the evolution of weather conditions.