"RTÉ Investigates: Ireland's Unregulated Psychologists" reveals that a woman in Ireland used fake qualifications to get a job as a psychologist with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The RTÉ Investigates documentary has revealed that the practitioner carried out a number of diagnostic assessments on children before being dismissed after concerns were raised about her qualifications.

The woman continued to work as a psychologist after her dismissal, using fake qualifications to obtain other jobs in the private sector.

The documentary obtained evidence that the woman even gave evidence in a family law case aiming to decide whether a mother should be reunited with her child.

She is still working in the private sector to this day and has been diagnosing and treating both adults and children.

The woman has reportedly acquired some qualifications over the past 10 years, but RTÉ reports that HSE officials are split over whether or not to accept her assessment reports.

Psychology services in Ireland are not currently regulated.

CORU, which regulates health and social care professionals in Ireland, was tasked with regulating a range of healthcare professionals in 2007. However, psychologists remain unregulated.

Furthermore, the title of psychologist is not protected in Ireland, meaning that anyone can call themselves a psychologist.

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward has described the Irish Government's attempts to regulate psychologists, psychotherapists, and counselors as "shambolic and lacking urgency."

"Psychologists, psychotherapists, and counselors have been calling out for regulation of the sector for a long time now," Ward said in a statement.

Ward, who is a qualified counselor and therapist, said the RTÉ documentary will highlight how "unscrupulous actors" manipulate the system to "prey on vulnerable people."

"Parents are desperate to get the help and diagnosis that their child needs, to give their child every chance to reach their full potential. These parents often put themselves into debt to finance this treatment in the private sector," Ward said.

"Whilst there are very good and honest psychologists working privately there are also charlatans who prey on these vulnerable parents."

"RTÉ Investigates: Ireland's Unregulated Psychologists" debuts on RTÉ One at 9:35 pm on Monday, March 6. while it will also be available to watch on the RTÉ Player.