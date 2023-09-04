After the wettest July on record and a disappointing August Ireland is set to see temperatures soar this week as schoolchildren return to their classrooms.

Temperatures in Ireland are predicted to hit 26C/78.8F this week as Ireland's two-month school summer break comes to an end. Following on from the wettest July since records began 42 years ago and a mixed August, the Irish will see warm temperatures finally return from Tuesday through to Thursday.

Ireland's meteorological service, Met Éireann has said both by day and night this week the weather will be warm with an increasing likelihood of thunder showers. This change in the weather is due to a flow of warm air between a high-pressure area in continental Europe and low-pressure in the Atlantic Ocean.

Met Éireann has forecast that Monday and Tuesday will stay dry and clear in most areas, with temperatures reaching 26C in the Midlands. Wednesday will be not quite as sunny with cloud building at times, producing scattered showers.

There may be scattered heavy or thundery showers on Thursday with warm or very warm sunshine at times. Friday will bring a mix of clouds and warm spells of sunshine, with a top temperature of 24 degrees.

Misty or foggy in parts to begin, these soon clearing 🌫️ It will be another warm or very warm day with mostly sunny skies 🌤️ Highs of 22-26°C, in light easterly breezes 🌡️📈 Tonight will be warm and humid with mostly clear skies 🥵 More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/bFl4HcHY4E — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 4, 2023

This warm weather is set to continue into the weekend and next week. Met Éireann predicts warm or very warm sunny spells alongside scattered outbreaks of rain.

The Met Éireann forecast reads “In week two there is a weak signal for high pressure to dominate to the north of Ireland keeping an easterly flow, slightly above average temperatures and marginally drier than average. Continuing on from week one, the chance of fog and some cooler nights exist, however overall again the potential for hazardous conditions remains low.”