Met Éireann has warned the public of the dangers of heat stress ahead of an expected heatwave in Ireland this week, with temperatures set to reach the high 20s.

Ireland's meteorological service has issued a weather advisory for the country, which came into effect on Sunday, August 7, and will remain in place until Monday, August 15.

Weather Advisory for Ireland Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday & continuing through the rest of the week and weekend Impacts: Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population High Solar UV Index Risk of water related incidents — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 7, 2022

Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend, according to Met Éireann. Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high 20s°C.

Daytime temperatures will regularly reach the mid to high 20s°C, while nighttime temperatures are expected to remain uncomfortably warm, Met Éireann said.

Met Éireann forecaster Conall Ruth urged people to look out for the elderly and vulnerable members of their communities when temperatures rise.

He also urged people to wear sunscreen, remain hydrated, and take care if swimming or using a barbecue.

Ruth told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that a current region of high pressure over Ireland will bring clear skies and very light winds.

"During the day that allows the sun to shine through and really heat up the land and the air above it," he told Morning Ireland.

"What we're also going to see over the coming days is that high pressure tracking away to the east — towards Denmark and beyond. And as it does so the airflow around that high pressure will also draw up a lot of warm continental air from mainland Europe that will also contribute a lot to the very warm temperatures that we're expecting."

He said the southeast of the country would see the highest temperatures over the coming days, with temperatures also expected to soar in the midlands.