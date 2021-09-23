An Irish woman who tragically lost her fiancé on the day that they were due to be married has announced that she is pregnant with his child.

Kate Quilligan's fiancé Myles Harty, 20, died in a collision on the Askeaton to Rathkeale Road in Limerick on August 21. The couple were due to be married at St. Munchin's Church in Limerick City on the same day.

Quilligan was left devastated by the death of her husband-to-be but has now said that she feels "blessed" to be carrying Harty's child one month after he passed away.

"My Miley couldn’t leave me on this earth alone so he blessed me with our very own miracle baby," Quilligan said on Facebook.

"I cannot wait to get my baby in my hands. You only ever gave me the best and you’re still blessing me with the best."

Quilligan said that her late fiancé would be "one proud man in heaven" and added that they had both wanted to have children.

"All we ever wanted was our own little family," she wrote on Facebook.

"I promise baby I’ll do you proud and do the best I possibly can. Love you and our miracle baby on the way. I’m always going to have a piece of you now my Miley. Love you and our prince or princess on the way."

Quilligan shared an image of two baby-grows in the Facebook post, with one bearing the caption: "handpicked for earth by my daddy in heaven".

In a separate Facebook post marking the one-month anniversary of Harty's death, Quilligan said that still hasn't come to terms with his devastating loss.

"What I wouldn't give to spend one last day with you," she wrote.