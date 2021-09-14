Breast Cancer Ireland is calling on people across the globe its Great Pink Run 2021.

This year’s Great Pink Run with Glanbia will take place virtually in local communities over the weekend of October 16 and 17.

Event participants are encouraged to run, walk, or jog in their own communities over the course of the weekend, and to log their distance, supporting Breast Cancer Ireland’s pioneering research and awareness programs nationally.

Participants from over 10 countries participated in last year’s virtual event, raising almost €1 million in essential funding for vital breast cancer research.

Registration for the event is now open online at GreatPinkRun.ie.

Several well-known Irish faces will be joining the ‘pink tribe’ to encourage people to register, including broadcaster and presenter Bobby Kerr, Breast Cancer Ireland Ambassador Elaine Crowley, influencer James Patrice and his mother Veronica Butler (Fron), international rugby player Josh van der Flier, and TV Presenter and personality Nadine Reid.

Nadine Reid - Great Pink Run Ambassador

Michael Patten, Chief ESG and Corporate Affairs Officer at Glanbia said “We are proud to support the Great Pink Run again this year, in its effort to turn the globe pink and raise vital funds for breast cancer awareness.”

For the first time, Joe Duffy Group has come aboard as silver sponsors for the event. Gavin Hydes, CEO Joe Duffy Group, said: “With a strong male profile in our workplace, we wanted to educate our team, especially our male colleagues, about breast cancer. We also want to show continued support to all of the women in our lives, our mums, sisters, wives, partners, and friends, as 1 in 9 women will develop this disease in their lifetime.”

Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, is urging people to register early to ensure that participation packs and the much sought-after pink t-shirts arrive in plenty of time for the event.

Speaking at the launch, she said: “In this, the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Breast Cancer Ireland as a charity, we’re excited to see the Great Pink Run go from strength to strength, growing into a truly global event.

“We welcome participants from all parts of the globe, men, women and children – irrespective of age or fitness levels. Unfortunately every 29 seconds someone in the world is diagnosed with breast cancer. Diversity and inclusion are core themes of our Great Pink Run campaign this year, as sadly, breast cancer doesn’t discriminate, affecting women (and indeed men) of all ages, and ethnicities.”

Great Pink Run 2021!

More than 60,000 people have taken part in the Great Pink Run since it began in 2011, raising over €3.5 million to support pioneering breast cancer research across Ireland.

You can register for the event online at GreatPinkRun.ie and you can follow ongoing event updates on Instagram @GreatPinkRun and @BreastCancerIreland or on Twitter using the hashtags #GPR2021 or #GreatPinkRun.