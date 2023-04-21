A serving member of An Garda Síochána has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of a small quantity of cocaine at Dublin Airport on Thursday, April 20.

“A female aged in her 30s was arrested by gardai this afternoon, Thursday 20th April 2023, at Dublin Airport havig been found in possession of a small quantity of controlled drugs (analysis pending)," a gardaí spokesperson told the Irish Mirror on Thursday.

“She was taken to Ballymun Station and later released without charge.

"The drugs will be forwarded to (Forensic Science Ireland) for analysis.

“The female concerned is serving member of An Garda Síochána based in the Dublin Region.

“No further information is available at this time.

“Inquires are ongoing.”

According to the Irish Mirror, the drugs were recovered and had a street value of €100.

Several outlets have reported that the suspect is not based in Dublin Airport and had been due to fly out of the airport prior to her arrest.

The woman was reportedly arrested as part of an "intelligence-led operation."

The Irish Independent reports that gardaí put an operation in place after receiving information about the possession of controlled drugs at the airport.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit, which investigates alleged misconduct within An Garda Síochána.

The fact that the woman was allegedly caught in possession of drugs while attempting to board an outbound flight makes the matter "even more serious," according to the Irish Independent.