Ireland's Sports Minister Jack Chambers has welcomed the move which will mean the 2020 All-Ireland championships can take place late this year.

The Irish government has confirmed a €15 million financial aid package for the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) to ensure that the 2020 All-Ireland championships in hurling, football, and camogie can proceed as planned between the end of October and late December.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Inter-county action is scheduled to resume in a fortnight, with the final rounds of the football and hurling leagues followed by the start of the provincial championships in both codes.

Announcing the €15million COVID-19 aid for the GAA, Sports Minister Jack Chambers said, “I am very pleased with today’s funding approval from Minister Michael McGrath which will allow these organizations to run their delayed championships.

“The impact of COVID has been felt by all sports organizations and particularly those which depend on the income generated by match tickets. The prospect of there being no GAA, ladies football, or camogie championships this year has been a very real one up until now.

“Dealing with the pandemic has caused such hardship for people right across the country. Everyone is need of a lift and I know people seeing their team line out in the country colors, with Amhrán na bhFiann playing overhead, will give so many people a much-needed boost in these difficult times.

“The funding will help address the income shortfall the organizations will experience due to lost income from match tickets.”