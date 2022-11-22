Frank Skuse, a leading Irish Republican figure who was interned for his activities in the 1950s, died in his adopted home of New York on November 20.

"Frank Skuse was a man of exceptional integrity and patriotism,” said Niall O'Dowd. the founder of IrishCentral and its sister publication the Irish Voice newspaper.

“He believed passionately in a united Ireland and now his dream is much closer.”

O’Dowd added that Skuse was a wonderful help to young Irish emigrants arriving in America, giving many their start.

A death notice for Skuse reads: "Beloved husband of Bernadette. Dear father of Deirdre (Cyril) Prendergast, Eileen, Kevin (Nadia), and the late Davnet. Cherished Grandfather of Eamonn, Pearse, Maeve, Declan, Connor, Ryan, and Summer. Caring Brother of Tom (Marcella), Margaret Cohalan, and the late Bernadette Murphy."

A wake for Skuse will be held at Frederick Funeral Home on November 22 from 3 pm - 8 pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mel’s R.C. Church (26-15 154th St. Flushing, NY 11354) at 9:45 am on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Private Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Skuse's family has suggested donations be made to St. Francis Breadline.

Skuse, a native of Co Cork, was the longtime owner of the very popular Kinsale Tavern on the Upper East Side of New York City and pioneered bringing Ireland’s GAA matches to America via satellite.

The staff at Kinsale Tavern paid tribute to Skuse on social media on November 21, writing: "Letting our Kinsale Tavern friends know that Frank Skuse died peacefully at home yesterday.

"Thank you for your many years of friendship! Kinsale Tavern's staff, customers, and neighbors always held a special place in Frank's heart."

Tributes poured in, with one person writing "Frank always made this neighborhood feel like home."

Another wrote, "Frank was a man with vision and who embraced so many people."

The County Cork BP & P Association also paid tribute to Skuse, saying he was a "loyal and dedicated member of the association for forty-three years and was honored by the association in 2000 as our Cork man of the year."