An Irish schoolteacher who was jailed last month for being in contempt of court has been moved from Mountjoy Prison's general population "for his own safety" because he has been "annoying" his fellow prisoners with his religious views.

Enoch Burke has been transferred back to Mountjoy Prison's Progression Unit after repeatedly expressing his beliefs to his fellow prisoners, according to the Irish Independent.

The publication reports that Burke spent a "few weeks" in the Progression Unit before being moved down to the prison's general population. However, he has been moved back to the unit because he was "annoying other prisoners" with his "outspoken" religious beliefs.

A source working at the prison told the Independent that Burke's life wasn't in danger but that he "might have gotten a beating" if he had been left among the general population.

He has been moved to a "safer environment" where he only comes into contact with a small number of model prisoners.

Burke has spent the last five weeks in jail after defying a court order to stay away from Wilson's Hospital School in County Westmeath. Burke allegedly clashed with school principal Niamh McShane in May after McShane requested that staff address a transgender student by a different name and a "they" pronoun.

Burke, an Evangelical Christian, objected to the request, claiming that it violated his religious beliefs.

The teacher allegedly confronted McShane at a school function at the end of the academic school year and was suspended on full pay on August 24 pending the result of a disciplinary process.

Despite being placed on paid administrative leave, Burke continued to attend the school, leading the school's board of management to seek a temporary court order for him to stay away.

The High Court granted the court order on August 30, but Burke continued to attend the school and was jailed on September 5 for repeatedly breaching the terms of the injunction.

Burke's appeal against the High Court injunction is set to be heard on Friday, October 14 at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.

The schoolteacher is not appealing against the High Court orders that imprisoned him for failing to comply with a court order but is instead appealing against the granting of a High Court injunction that prevented him from attending his school. He is also appealing against the High Court's dismissal of his application aimed at setting aside his suspension from school.

If successful, Burke will be released from prison because his contempt of court charges would no longer apply.

Burke has said repeatedly that he will not purge his contempt because he believes it is something he considers to be a breach of his Christian beliefs.