The Church of Ireland is urging parishes through the dioceses of Dublin and Glendalough to volunteer churches and buildings for use as mass COVID-19 vaccination spots.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral, founded in 1191, is the national cathedral of the Church of Ireland.

Reverend William Morton, the Dean of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, said in a statement on January 21: “We are aware that in the surrounding areas of the Liberties and the Coombe, large buildings were in short supply and if the need is there, we would like to help.”

In a message to parishes, Archbishop of Dublin Michael Jackson said: “The rollout of the vaccination programme is an important next step in our country’s response to the coronavirus."

Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin is offering itself as a vaccination center. Reverend Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, said in a statement: “Christ Church holds a central position in Dublin at the top of Dame Street and proves to be a major focal point in the city with adequate space in the nave and crypt for the purposes.

"I think this is a good move by the diocesan cathedral as the mother church of the diocese."

As availability of the vaccine increases, the Irish government is expected to establish a number of mass vaccination centers across the country. A webpage where businesses can help with supplies and services to respond to COVID-19 has been launched by the Irish government here.

Currently, two vaccines have been approved for use in the Republic of Ireland - the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine. It is hoped that the AstraZeneca vaccine will also be approved for use in the Republic of Ireland soon.