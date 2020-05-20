Restaurants in Ireland can reopen in June while pubs in Ireland can reopen in August as per the government's roadmap.

An estimated 330 pubs in Dublin are planning to reopen as restaurants in June, according to the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA).

Read More: Tánaiste says pubs reopening ahead of schedule in Ireland “a possibility”

As per Ireland’s roadmap to reopen society and the economy, restaurants are permitted to reopen from June 29, while pubs are permitted to reopen from August 10. These dates, authorities have reiterated, are tentative, and can and will be adjusted in accordance with public health advice.

More than 300 pubs, which represent more than 50 percent of the LVA membership, participated in the survey that was conducted by the LVA between May 18 and May 19.

72 percent of the pubs surveyed say they serve food, and 44 percent of those surveyed said they plan to reopen their pub essentially as a restaurant from June 29.

When applied to the approximate 750 pubs in Dublin, this accounts for roughly 330 Dublin pubs planning to reopen from late June.

All pubs in Ireland have been closed as per government orders since March 15.

When the roadmap was announced we pointed out that many pubs with restaurant certificates would reopen in June. This survey shows a substantial number are planning on doing just that https://t.co/uqWYhaQgb0 — LVA (@LVADublinPubs) May 20, 2020

Read More: COVID-19 prompts major Irish pub rethink

LVA said in a statement on May 20: “More than four out of every ten pubs in Dublin are planning on reopening ‘essentially as restaurants’ on 29th June, according to new figures released by the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA).

“In light of this data, the LVA has called on the Government to follow through on their promise to engage with the sector about the future of pubs.

“The survey also revealed that food is available from more than seven out of every 10 Dublin pubs, with 72% confirming they serve food on their premises. The LVA are advocating that all pubs that serve food be allowed open on 29 June on the same basis as restaurants.

Speaking in reaction to the survey, LVA Chief Executive Donall O’Keeffe said, “This again highlights the urgent need for the Government to engage with the pub sector. More than four out of every 10 pubs across Dublin are gearing up to reopen as restaurants next month. This reflects the strong emphasis many pubs throughout Dublin have put on foodservice in recent years.

“These venues have restaurant certificates and are just as capable of following the public health guidelines as restaurants and cafes. Food is a major aspect of their business so why should they be treated differently to other venues serving food and alcohol? We expect there will be a strong demand for these venues, with many pubs reporting a significant public appetite for when they will be serving food again. Bord Bia research also shows more people eat out at pubs than they do at full-service restaurants or cafes.*

“We made it clear this would happen when the roadmap was announced, but we are still awaiting a meeting with Government to discuss the future for pubs, despite their public comments that they will meet the vintner organisations quickly. Our members cannot remain in limbo and are now actively planning for re-opening on the same basis and at the same time as restaurants."

Read More: Irish pub using drones to fly beer to its customers during COVID-19