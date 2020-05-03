An Irish man is climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest in stairs at a block of Dublin apartments to raise money for charity.

Keith O’Brien, who began climbing to the top of O’Rahilly House in Ringsend on April 27, will climb the same stairs 880 times, until he has reached the equivalent of 29.029 feet, the height of Mount Everest.

Everest, part of the Himalayas, is the world’s tallest mountain.

It will take O’Brien until May 21st to complete the effort, The Irish Post reports.

He is hoping to raise money for Pieta House, a charity that provides essential services and support to those struggling with mental health problems like self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

More than 80 percent of the funds for Pieta House come from the public. Every year, the charity holds its Darkness into Light fundraising walk that provides essential funding. However, the event has been postponed this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Brien has inspired other with his challenge, and a further 30 people have since gotten involved in the fundraising campaign with their own climbing targets.

The Ringsend Climbing Everest in the flats campaign had an initial fundraising target of €5,000 ($5547). That goal has already been surpassed, with €12,480 ($13,846) raised so far.

If you would like to donate to the campaign, click here.