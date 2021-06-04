Irish police arrested 14 people, including five juveniles, for public order offenses in Dublin City on Friday night as crowds again gathered in outdoor areas.

Gardaí said in a statement that there were large "organized groups" at several locations in Dublin, including South William Street, St. Stephen's Green, and Templebar Square.

"An Garda Síochána in Dublin South City Centre are currently dealing with large crowds including large numbers of juveniles," a gardai spokesperson said on Friday night.

"A number of public order incidents have occurred including missiles being thrown at Gardaí.

"Uniformed Gardaí supported by Public Order Units have dispersed crowds in a number of locations and continue to patrol the city center.

"A number of arrests have been made under the Public Order Act."

BREAKING: A number of people have been arrested and missiles were thrown at Gardai after a number of public order incidents in Dublin City Centre tonight. The Garda Public Order Unit blocked access to South William Street and Gardai are still dealing with large crowds @rtenews — Samantha Libreri (@SamanthaLibreri) June 4, 2021

Read more Four arrested as huge crowds gather in Dublin over weekend

Earlier in the day on Friday, An Garda Síochána appealed to the public to act responsibly this weekend, which is a three-day weekend for the June Bank Holiday.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said on Friday: "It is great that once again we can all start to enjoy our outdoor spaces right around our country.

"But An Garda Síochána appeals to every person to please socialize responsibly this weekend.

"The current public health guidelines continue to be that people should socialize outdoors, but also to avoid crowded areas, keep good social distancing, wear face coverings, and continue to wash or sanitize our hands regularly.

"While extra facilities will be provided by local authorities, please demonstrate consideration for local residents, local businesses, leave our public amenities clean and tidy, and park legally and responsibly.

"This weekend, An Garda Síochána across the country will put in place policing plans with the ultimate aim to deter criminal activity and manage public safety in public spaces right across the country."

Please socialise responsibly this bank holiday weekend. We continue to engage with Government & stakeholders to move ahead with the next stage of reopening the economy & society in line with Resilience & Recovery: The Path Ahead plan with a specific emphasis on outdoor activity pic.twitter.com/ztW1BNsXE5 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 4, 2021

This video of gardai leading a baton charge in Dublin City was shared on Twitter on Friday evening:

Footage of the Garda baton charge at Powerscourt Steps this evening. pic.twitter.com/tAvscdfMDO — Socialist Party (@SocialistParty) June 4, 2021

Friday's incidents come after Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan last weekend denounced the gathering of crowds in Dublin’s City Center.

Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM. Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area. Enormous crowds- like a major open air party. This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress. — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) May 29, 2021

On Monday, June 7, which is a bank holiday in Ireland, outdoor services can reopen for pubs and restaurants across the country.