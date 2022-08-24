Dr. Oz's financial disclosures show that his in-laws have invested in Dunbrody House Hotel, in Arthurstown, Co Wexford.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a controversial TV host and the Republican candidate in Pennsylvania for the United States Senate, released his financial details as part of the campaign procedure.

Records show that the Lemoles, Dr. Oz's sister-in-law and father-in-law, have invested in the Wexford hotel Dunbrody House. The hotel is valued at between $500,000 and $1,000,000. Company records show that Ms. Oz’s father and sister are listed as directors of the new company.

The Irish Times reports that Dundon said the Lemole family paid $2.14 million for the private residence on site. They also paid another $2.89 million for the hotel.

Dundon, a celebrity chef originally from Dublin, will continue to operate the hotel with his wife and will lease the private residence from the Lemoles.

Lisa Oz's father, Gerald Lemole is a heart and lung surgeon who previously held the role of visiting professor at Trinity College Dublin.

It was reported, by the website Puck, that Dr. Oz had made a trip to Ireland in June 2022. They stated that the National Republican Senatorial Committee was "miffed" about the trip to Ireland but this was later dismissed.

Dr. Oz, endorsed by former president Donald J. Trump, is in the running for a Senate seat representing Pennsylvania. He recently came under flack for the fact that he does not live in Pennsylvania but instead lives in his wife, Lisa's home in New Jersey. Earlier this week, the GOP GOP Senate nominee came second in a PA poll, carried out by the Trafalgar Group, losing to the Democratic nominee John Fetterman.

The hotel that Dr. Oz's family has invested in, Dunbrody House, has recently undergone a $2 million renovation.

Records show that in April, Dundrody Country House Limited was formed with Dundon and Mr Lemole as directors.

Mr and Ms Dundon told the Irish Times the Lemoles have a "passion for Irish culture and heritage properties."

They added that they "very much look forward" to their working partnership. Kevin Dundon added that “It’s been fantastic for Catherine and I to remain 100 percent part and parcel of Dunbrody.”