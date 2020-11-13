A Northern Irish father, mother, and son have all tragically died from COVID-19 within the past two weeks.

Tony Doherty, a married man in his 50s, his father Owen, and his mother Angela all died from complications arising from the coronavirus between October 29 and November 11.

Angela Doherty, of Banbridge in County Down, sadly died on October 29 just three days before her husband Owen died on November 1.

Tragedy struck the Doherty family again on November 11 when their son Tony also died after contracting the virus.

Tony Doherty, who worked for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, is survived by his wife Deborah, his son Conor, and his four siblings; Owen, Stephen, Kieran and Sinead.

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said that Tony Doherty worked with patient and client support services at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and described him as a dedicated worker in a statement on Thursday.

"Tony was a larger than life figure with a heart of gold who made an instant and lasting impression on everyone he met. We all shared many laughs and good times with Tony and we hope these memories can provide some comfort to everyone in the days and weeks ahead," the statement said.

Dolores Kelly, an SDLP MLA from the Upper Bann constituency in Down, said that it was "just unimaginable" what had happened to the Doherty family.

"I cannot begin to imagine how the surviving members of the family come to terms with it and I do hope and pray that they get the help and support that they need," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra.

Meanwhile, Northern Irish woman Bronagh O'Connell, who lost both parents to COVID-19 within three days of each other, issued a plea urging people to follow public health guidelines.

"They were just like two packages in sealed bags because of COVID," O'Connell told the Irish Independent, also saying that her family could not properly mourn the deaths of her parents due to COVID-19 restrictions in place.

"I also want people to be aware of how important it is to actually take heed of wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands. My goodness," she concluded.