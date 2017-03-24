Incredible footage of a labrador swimming and playing with a dolphin off at Middletown, on Tory Island was captured by a BBC camera crew a few years ago. Adam Henson, presenter of the BBC show “Countryfile” was shocked when he witnessed Ben the labrador swimming out to meet his friend, a dolphin nicknamed Doogie. According to the locals, this is an almost daily event.

Henson said, “This is absolutely amazing…Swimming around in the water, I have never seen anything like it."

The video shows Ben running toward the harbor before he jumps into the water to join his friend. The pair splashes and plays together while Ben swims in circles wagging his tail.

As Doogie the dolphin heads out to sea in pursuit of the local ferry Ben returns ashore.

Locals told the company, that Doogie, a female dolphin was first spotted in Middletown harbor in 2006 after the dead body of another dolphin appeared onshore. The locals believe that Doogie was grieving for her mate, and that is why she started to come into the harbor.

*Originally published in 2014.