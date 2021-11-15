Famous New York Irish bar the Dead Rabbit is set to open a pop-up in South Beach, Miami at the end of the month.

The world-famous establishment will open a pop-up at the Ritz-Carlton in Miami's South Beach on November 30, which will remain open for a month until the end of the holiday season.

The pop-up will also be created in time for the world's biggest international art fair, Art Basel, which runs from December 2-4 at Miami Beach.

In a Facebook post on November 2, Dead Rabbit NYC said: "We’ve got some big news for you today. We’re off on our travels once again – this time for a residency at the Ritz Carlton in South Beach, Miami.

"From the month of December on Thursdays through to Sundays, Jillian Vose and some of the rest of the bar staff will be in the Lapidus Bar, where they’ll be serving a selection of Dead Rabbit originals, plus some hot drinks (including our Irish Coffee and Spiked Hot Chocolate).

"The team will also be offering cocktail classes for hotel guests.

"And as for the character in the video, yes, he’ll probably be around. But don’t be fooled. He may have ditched the red shirt and boots for a sharp suit and tie, but underneath he’s still The Rabbit. And you know what that means."

We’ve got some big news for you today. We’re off on our travels once again – this time for a residency at the Ritz Carlton in South Beach, Miami. From the month of December on Thursdays through to Sundays Jillian Vose and some of the rest of the bar staff will be in the Lapidus Bar, where they’ll be serving a selection of Dead Rabbit originals, plus some hot drinks (including our Irish Coffee and Spiked Hot Chocolate). The team will also be offering cocktail classes for hotel guests. And as for the character in the video, yes, he’ll probably be around. But don’t be fooled. He may have ditched the red shirt and boots for a sharp suit and tie, but underneath he’s still The Rabbit. And you know what that means. Posted by Dead Rabbit NYC on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Read more The Dead Rabbit's Sean Muldoon on giving back to Ireland

Dead Rabbit director Jillian Vose told the Miami Herald: "We have always looked to redefine the Irish Bar experience, constantly asking ourselves how to elevate and evolve to create a memorable and hospitable experience for our guests," Vose said.

"Having the opportunity to showcase this through our residency at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is a perfect testament to our commitment."

Vose added that there will be two 90-minute cocktail-making classes at the pop-up on December 4 and 11.

Located in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan, Dead Rabbit is one of New York's most popular Irish bars and was named the best bar in the world in 2016 by the World's 50 Best Bars list.

The pub, which is named after a 19th-century Irish street gang, is renowned for having the best pint of Guinness in New York and for its trad music sessions on Sundays.