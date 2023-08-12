Tributes have been paid to a Kilkenny man who drowned while deep-sea diving in Norway.

Daniel O'Brien, 33, who was originally from Graiguenamanagh in Kilkenny but lived in Norway, died in the accident late on Thursday.

O'Brien was highly experienced in water sports and had previously rowed across the Atlantic Ocean.

He was a former member of the Irish Air Corps and worked as an aviation engineer.

O'Brien is survived by his parents Fiacra and Pauline and brothers Tommy and Ciarán.

Several people have paid tribute to O'Brien since news broke of his death.

One Kilkenny resident who knew him told the Irish Examiner that O'Brien was known to be a "self-effacing man about his amazing sporting achievements".

"Aww we had some great fun on the water with Danny over the years, playing rounders years ago and learning to snow ski, he was a pro within hours. Danny will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace," One person said in a message on RIP.ie.

"It is very hard to understand or accept that one who was so full of life is now gone. Danny will be missed by many, may he Rest in Peace," another person said.

Others offered their condolences to O'Brien's parents and brothers.

"I have no words. Heartbroken for you all," one person said on RIP.ie.

"Very sorry to hear of the death of your son. May God have mercy on his soul," said another.

"So sorry to hear this sad news, sincere condolences to all the family RIP Daniel," another person added.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has stated that it is aware of the incident and is ready to provide consular assistance if required.