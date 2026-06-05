Irish boxer Katie Taylor was emotional on Friday when she and her team confirmed, after months of speculation, that the final fight of her career will be staged in Dublin's Croke Park on September 5.

Taylor will defend her WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles and fight for the vacant WBC Super Lightweight Championship in a historic Undisputed clash against France’s undefeated Flora Pili.

It will be the first time a professional boxing event has been staged at the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) since Muhammad Ali fought Detroit heavyweight Alvin ‘Blue’ Lewis in 1972.

The news was confirmed by Taylor, her manager Brian Peters, Eddie Hearn for Matchroom Boxing in association with Aiken Promotions, and title event partner Lidl Ireland, during a press conference in Dublin on Friday afternoon, June 5.

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Some 80,000 are set to fill the stands at Croke Park as Taylor, the London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist and two-weight queen of boxing (25-1, 6 KOs), takes on Pili in a bid to become a three-time Undisputed champion of the world.

Taylor, who will embark on a four-day promotional tour of Ireland on Saturday, thanked all those who have made the September showcase possible and promised to deliver a Fight Night for the ages to her fans.

"Inspire a whole new generation"

“This seems like the perfect way to end it – by becoming Undisputed Champion again in our national stadium which has such a special place in Irish hearts," she said in a statement.

"I’m so grateful that it’s happening and I can’t thank the people of this country enough for the support I have received over the years.

“People have travelled all around the world to follow my career, and I’m hoping I can repay some of that with a big performance on September 5."

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Taylor said: "I’m under no illusions that Flora will present a very tough challenge, she’s undefeated as a professional and has a good amateur pedigree, so I have the utmost respect for her.

“I’ve been blessed to achieve more than I could ever have dreamed in this sport, but fighting at Croke Park really is the icing on the cake. I hope it’s the kind of event that will inspire a whole new generation to take up sport and follow their passions – that for me would be the greatest legacy I could leave.”

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"The perfect farewell"

“This is an incredibly proud moment for Matchroom,” Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn said on Friday.

“For everything Katie Taylor has accomplished, and for all those she has inspired along the way, it is absolutely beyond deserved.

"From turning over as a professional a decade ago, to fighting in the most iconic stadiums around the world and making history at Madison Square Garden, she’s done it all.

"What a magical adventure it has been. Getting here to Croke Park has been years in the making. But we were never giving up on delivering this dream.

“And to end this special journey together by becoming a three-time Undisputed Champion of the World is indeed the perfect farewell to what has been an extraordinary fairytale.

"The noise when Katie Taylor walks out in front of Croke Park on September 5 – live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN – will reverberate around the world. She is the ultimate trailblazer for this amazing sport.

"She is a living legend.”

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"One of sport’s great fairytales"

Taylor’s long-time manager Brian Peters expects Croke Park, which he believes is the perfect setting for Taylor's final fight, to be packed out on the night.

“This is a fitting, final chapter to what has been one of sport’s great fairytales," Peters said.

"From dreaming about winning Olympic Gold medals in a sport that didn’t even exist to completely transforming her sport. Katie has broken global audience records and featured in some of the most iconic venues in fights that will be forever remembered.

"She’s reigned as a World Champion for 20 years, and it’s been the most remarkable journey.

“She has seen and done it all, but winning back her Undisputed title at Croke Park will truly top everything that has come before.

"I’ve no doubt Flora Pili will be prepared for the fight of her life, but she will need to be because in front of a packed Croke Park, Katie will stop at nothing to make sure she becomes Undisputed Champion again.”

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However, France's unbeaten Pili is seeking an upset.

“Katie Taylor is one of the greatest champions in the history of women’s boxing, and I have tremendous respect for everything she has achieved," Pili said.

"Facing a legend like her represents the biggest opportunity of my career.

"On September 5, I will step into the ring fully prepared and ready to embrace this challenge in my quest to become the undisputed world champion.”

Tickets for Katie Taylor v Flora Pili

Pre-sale tickets for Matchroom Boxing Fight Pass members open at 9 am on Wednesday, June 10. Lidl customers with the Lidl Plus App can purchase on Pre-Sale exclusively from 10 am via the Lidl Plus App, with Croke Park residents able to purchase from 10 am also.

General sale goes live at 9 am on Friday, June 12. Cusack/Davin and Hogan stand prices start at €38.70, with tickets for a family of four (in a non-alcohol area of the stadium) at €125.50. Pitchside prices range from €106.25 to €1,505.50. All tickets via Ticketmaster are subject to a max service charge of €10.50.

How to watch Katie Taylor v Flora Pili

The fight will be available to watch live on DAZN.

Alfie Sharmn, VP of DAZN, said: “Katie Taylor fighting at Croke Park is one of the most significant moments in Irish sporting history.

"This is a homecoming that reflects a truly storied career — one built on excellence, resilience, and titles.

"Fighting at Croke Park, in front of her legions of fans and returning to the country that shaped that journey, is a moment years in the making, and DAZN is proud to bring this landmark fight night to audiences around the world.”