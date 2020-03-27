Minister Simon Harris spoke with children in Ireland about their questions and concerns about coronavirus.

Ireland’s Minister for Health Simon Harris appeared on RTÉ news2day on March 27 to address some concerns facing Ireland’s youth in the midst of the pandemic.

Minister Harris said on Twitter that it was "the most important interview I've done:"

The most important interview I’ve done. Talking directly to our children at this anxious time and taking their questions on the #coronavirus. Great questions! Did my best with the answers. Check it out and retweet so we can get key messages to children across Ireland #Covid19 https://t.co/0CcYQa63x1 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 27, 2020

Read More: Coronavirus live updates: 3 more deaths, 34 new cases in Northern Ireland

On March 12, Ireland’s caretaker Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced sweeping restrictions across the country to help manage the spread of coronavirus, including the closure of schools at all levels.

However, on March 24, Ireland’s Minister for Education Joe McHugh said schools "won't be opening immediately” after March 29, which Taoiseach Varadkar had initially indicated might have been the end of widespread shutdowns.

Read More: Ireland extends, implements new COVID-19 shutdown measures through April 19

In his discussion with children, Minister Harris talked about proper handwashing and coughing etiquette, and explained the importance of staying away from other people for the next few weeks.

You can watch Minister Harris answer Irish children’s questions here: