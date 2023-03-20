Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey has donated a generous $1 million to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Multi-Weight UFC Champion and entrepreneur, Conor McGregor, made the announcement last week on Fox News’s "Hannity", where he presented Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller with a check.

“I’m proud of Proper No. Twelve, and all the people working behind the scenes at Proper No. Twelve to make this happen,” said McGregor.

“As human beings, it is a must to give back. That’s what life is about, giving back.”

According to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, McGregor and his company have given the foundation $3.7 million since March 2020.

When McGregor launched Proper No. Twelve in late 2018, he and his partners pledged that the whiskey company would donate $5 for every case sold until donations reached $1 million annually to first responder organizations across the globe.

The New York-based Tunnel to Towers Foundation was the first recipient of that pledge in 2020.

During the check presentation last week, show host Sean Hannity announced he would also make a $100,000 donation to the foundation.

“We are so grateful for Conor and Proper No. Twelve’s continued support of the first responder community here in the States and worldwide. Without the generosity of people like Conor, the Proper No. Twelve team, our monthly donors, and supporters like Sean Hannity, we would not be able to do the work that we do for America’s heroes,” said Foundation Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001.

For more information about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit T2T.org.