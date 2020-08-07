An Irish politician has expressed concern for a pre-Anglo-Norman church in Dublin that dates back to the 6th century after the Office of Public Works (OPW) rejected responsibility for its preservation.

Fine Gael's Patrick O'Donovan, the Minister of State in charge of the OPW, told the Dáil that the OPW had rejected responsibility for Tully Church and a number of ancient stone crosses in Laughanstown, County Dublin.

O'Donovan was facing parliamentary questions from Cormac Devlin, a Fianna Fáil TD representing Dun Laoghaire, who raised concerns over the matter.

O'Donovan said that the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht previously had responsibility for protecting Ireland's cultural assets but that he was unsure which body had responsibility for the site now.

"I have not been able to find out who, if anybody, is responsible for addressing heritage concerns in this area," O'Donovan said.

Tully church and the surrounding stone crosses form the focal point of a planned park in the Cherrywood-Laughanstown area as part of the Cherrywood strategic development zone (SDZ) in south Dublin.

The church, possibly of Danish design, has a rounded arch and two round, east-facing windows while a nearby medieval stone cross dates back to the 10th century. Another nearby statue dates back to the 13th century, like the church itself.

A plinth on the 10th-century cross bears a plaque dedicated to James F Grehan who "saved this Celtic cross". The plaque is dated 1897 and bears an OPW logo.

However, Patrick O'Donovan said that, while the OPW was responsible for more than 700 heritage sites across the country, it had no records of Tully Church or the nearby statues and crosses.

Furthermore, O'Donovan said that the OPW had not been consulted in the creation of Cherrywood SDZ and was not responsible for the protection of heritage at a national level.

Cormac Devlin, who raised the issue in the Dáil, told IrishCentral that he is very concerned about the future of the ancient monuments. Devlin also said that there has been frequent communication between Dun Laoghaire County Council and the OPW over the Cherrywood SDZ.

"If official engagement and discussion isn't had about the site, I have fear for the building and the surrounding artifacts. There should be far more engagement given the fact that that site is an active development site and that there's construction happening all around it. There is a need to ensure that the plan that was adopted a number of years ago is being adhered to.

"I think that, given the historical significance of the church, the OPW absolutely should be involved as well as the National Monuments Service. It's a dual approach from the government to ensure that it has regular contact with the council."

Devlin said that he was "absolutely disappointed" by the response to his query

He said that he believed the OPW was in fact responsible for Tully Church while Dun Laoghaire County Council was responsible for the adjacent graveyard.

Devlin also saidthat the national monuments section of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht was responsible for the nearby statues but said that the department had been reorganized by the new Government, making the situation opaque.

