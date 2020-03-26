IrishCentral's Happy Hour as delighted to live stream the Quarantine Quiz, a virtual pub quiz live on Saturday night, to help raise funds to fight against Coronavirus.

While the world gets busy with not going out and seizing the spread of Coronavirus three friends, one based in Dublin, had a brilliant idea to bring the world together. Can't go out to the pub? Bring the pub quiz to your house!

This Saturday, March 28th at 8pm GMT / 4pm EST, the Quarantine Quiz is going to rock the world for the second week in a row.

Last week over 600 people played and 1,000 watched the live feed on YouTube. This week the same thing will happen, the quiz will be streamed on YouTube and those playing should have a second device to answer questions with (they use AhaSlides). You can find out more and how to play here.

The idea came about when three pals, two from Bergamo, Northern Italy (one of whom lives in Dublin) and one for Tilburg, in the Netherlands realized that social distancing could last some time. Alessandro Mazzoleni, Giordano Moro, and Ennie Wolters decided they were going to make the best of it.

Moro told IrishCentral "Since we miss going to bars on the weekend and we enjoy a nice quiz, we decided to host an online pub quiz for our friends."

And it went viral, so much so that this week's tagline is "The first viral pub quiz in town... not contagious!"

Within three days last week, they had 1,400 people respond to their Facebook event page.

"We decided to use our quiz to raise awareness about Corona and to motivate people to stay inside. We also encouraged our participants to donate to the World Health Organization to fight corona during our event", Moro explained.

So! If you think you're up for the challenge and you'd like to help to raise money to fight the Coronavirus visit The Quarantine Quiz site here and stay tuned to IrishCentral who will be live streaming the quiz here.