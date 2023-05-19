The strategic plan of Roscommon GAA, which includes the future development of the Dermot Earley Centre of Excellence and the refurbishment of Dr. Hyde Park, will benefit from the funds raised through the Win200Grand draw.

“We have a fantastic prize on offer that could change someone’s life overnight and the success of the draw will benefit Roscommon people for years to come," Chairperson of Roscommon GAA Brian Carroll said at the launch of Win200Grand.

"In addition to helping our teams to be the best that they can be, we are looking forward to transforming Dr. Hyde Park into a place of pride for the county as well as a state-of-the-art national resource.

"We are extremely grateful to the volunteer Club Rossie team who, since its foundation in 2014, has made a significant difference to Roscommon GAA.”

David O’Connor, Roscommon GAA Treasurer, added: “In 2018 and 2020 we hosted two big draws, 'Win a House in Dublin' and 'Win a Home in London' respectively.

"The funds raised in those draws helped to turn around our finances, while also putting aside funds for capital development projects.

"Funds raised from Win200Grand will be invested in our teams and will also go towards 'matched funding' for upcoming Sports Capital Grants, which we intend to apply for."

The Win200Grand draw will take place on Ireland's Bank Holiday Monday, June 5, and will be broadcast live on Facebook.

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18 worldwide and a maximum of 50,000 tickets are available for sale.

Roscommon GAA is the organization responsible for the promotion of Gaelic Games and Irish Culture in Co Roscommon. It is an amateur, volunteer-driven body, and 15 volunteers are elected to serve on the Executive Committee, which handles the day-to-day activities.

Club Rossie is a volunteer sub-committee of the county executive and serves as the commercial and fundraising arm of Roscommon GAA. Club Rossie was established in 2013 with the primary purpose of generating revenue to support the growth and development of Gaelic Games in Co Roscommon.

The group's income comes from membership sales, merchandise, event tickets, sponsorship, and various fundraising events, such as this Win200Grand draw.

Since its foundation, the committee has raised approximately €4,000,000 with the money going towards the provision of activities at club and county level as well as the development of facilities.

You can learn more about Roscommon GAA - Club Rossie on its website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.