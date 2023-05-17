To be in the draw, simply log onto Win200Grand.com today to enter. Tickets are just €50 or three for €100. It’s an incredible prize and you could be the winner!

The Win200Grand draw will take place on Ireland's Bank Holiday Monday, June 5, and will be broadcast live on Facebook.

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18 worldwide and a maximum of 50,000 tickets are available for sale.

"Log onto Win200Grand.com to enter today," Roscommon GAA senior football manager Davy Burke says. "It's a fantastic prize and it could be you."

As an added bonus, everybody who buys a ticket will also be entered into Roscommon GAA's latest bonus draw which is a VIP trip to Croke Park for Roscommon against Dublin in the All-Ireland SFC group series. The prize includes a one-night stay at the luxurious Croke Park Hotel, 2 VIP match tickets, and €500 in spending money.

“It’s a VIP trip to savour as Roscommon play Dublin in this crucial group qualifier so make sure to enter by midnight on May 26 to be in with a chance to win this great prize and of course the €200,000 a few weeks later,” said Aidan Brady, Commercial Manager, Roscommon GAA and Club Rossie.

Other bonus draw winners so far include:

Pat Leahy (Cork): A 3-night stay with the Hodson Bay Hotel Group and €500 spending money

Austin Kirwin (Roscommon): €2000 cash

Tommy Luby (Strokestown): A 2-night stay with the Hodson Bay Hotel Group and 5 extra tickets

Tomás Glynn (Bellnamulla): €1000 cash and five extra tickets

Peter Mulvihill (Ballinasloe): 17 extra tickets

Michael Miley (Sandyford): 10 extra tickets

Roscommon GAA is the organisation responsible for the promotion of Gaelic Games and Irish Culture in Co Roscommon, Ireland. It is an amateur, volunteer-driven body, and 15 volunteers are elected to serve on the Executive Committee, which handles the day-to-day activities.

Club Rossie is a volunteer sub-committee of the county executive and serves as the commercial and fundraising arm of Roscommon GAA. Club Rossie was established in 2013 with the primary purpose of generating revenue to support the growth and development of Gaelic Games in Co Roscommon.

The group's income comes from membership sales, merchandise, event tickets, sponsorship, and various fundraising events, such as this Win200Grand draw.

Since its foundation, the committee has raised approximately €4,000,000 with the money going towards the provision of activities at club and county level as well as the development of facilities.

Funds raised from these draws put Roscommon GAA in a strong financial position for future development projects – the refurbishment of Dr. Hyde Park, which commenced recently, as well as the progression of the Dermot Earley Centre of Excellence.

Head over to Win200Grand.com today to enter to win €200,000!

You can learn more about Roscommon GAA - Club Rossie on its website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.