St. Patrick’s Day around the world is often seen as one big party. But our national holiday is more important than that. Shamrock Love wants to shine a light on the generosity and compassion of Irish people. To let the world know that our shamrock means love - Shamrock Love.

Shamrock Love wants to connect with volunteers and donors everywhere - everyone who's helping to make a difference in their community. So, if you have a charity that's close to your heart, Shamrock Love wants to connect with you and share your story of charity.

Fundraising

In 2020, GoFundMe announced that Ireland was the most generous country in the world. But, it's not just our money we're generous with, Irish people all over the world are volunteering and helping make a difference in our communities.

Shamrock Love wants to shine a light on all this great work and each, and every year, through public donations and merchandise sales, Shamrock Love will fundraise for 3 new charities - one for each leaf of our shamrock.

St. Patrick's Day 2021, Shamrock Love is asking for your support by donating to 3 charities that are part of Shamrock Love's roots:

In Ireland, LauraLynn Childrens Hospice provides palliative care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

In Denmark, the Danish Hospital Clowns visit children in hospitals, creating unforgettable moments full of play and smiles.

In Cambodia, CCAFO work to address the root causes of rural poverty. Our donation supports their preschool and English language program.

Next year, Shamrock Love will fundraise for 3 more charities. And, the year after 3 more. And, as the years pass, together the Shamrock Love community will sow the seeds of Shamrock Love far and wide.

A universal symbol of love

Shamrock Love wants to represent our community, wherever we are in the world. That’s why the Shamrock Love logo is designed so everyone can understand - the shamrock means love.

The roots of Shamrock Love

Shamrock Love was founded by Siobhán Kelleher-Petersen, an Irish woman living in Denmark. For almost 20 years Siobhán has organized the 3 Legged Charity Race, an unusual, world-famous St. Patrick's Day event in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The ultimate St. Patrick’s Day endurance test

Started back in 2001 as "just a bit of craic", the 3 Legged Charity Race put Copenhagen on the list of the best places in the world to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. By 2020, this Guinness-sponsored event had built up an incredible community of racers, volunteers, and supporters, and raised over $82,000 for various children's charities.

Each year, the Race donated money to 3 charities - one charity for each leaf of the shamrock, and one charity for each leg of the race!

For many years, the Race has supported these 3 charities. And, with no 3 Legged Charity Race this St. Patrick's Day, Shamrock Love is sowing the first seeds of love and supporting the Race's 3 charities and the great work they do.

Do you want to be a part of Shamrock Love?

If you want to learn more about Shamrock Love and what you can do to contribute, go to Shamrock Love homepage and GoFundMe page.

